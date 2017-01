Martinsburg Falls In Overtime

18 January 2017 Local Sports

Martinsburg dropped a heartbreaker Tuesday night losing in overtime to Sherando 65-62. The game saw ten ties inclduing 40-40 at the end of 3 and 55-55 at the end of regulation. The loss snaps the Bulldogs 7 game winning streak and leaves them at 8-2 on the season. Sherando is 10-6, ending a 14 game losing streak against Martinsburg.