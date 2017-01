Martinsburg Falls in Tough Match-up with Morgantown

21 January 2017 Local Sports

The Martinsburg Bulldogs battled to the end, but fell short in a 70-63 loss to Morgantown. It marks a rare 3-game losing streak for the Bulldogs who are now 8-4. The Mohigans have now won 4 in a row to improve to 10-2.