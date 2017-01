Martinsburg Tops Hedgesville In Boy’s Basketball

27 January 2017 Local Sports

The Martinsburg Bulldogs topped the Hedgesville Eagles for a second time this season winning Friday (1.27) night at the Fieldhouse 42-34. Corey Barnett led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Tyson Bagent added 11. Jason Plotner scored 10 for the Eagles. Martinsburg is now 9-4. Hedgesville is 13-2.