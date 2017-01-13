Martinsburg Tops Spring Mills

13 January 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (1.13) night at the Fieldhouse, Martinsburg used strong defense and rebounding to pull away from Spring Mills for a 66-40 win. The Bulldogs trailed 11-10 after one but took a 28-20 lead at the half, and then outscored the Cardinals 38-20 in the 2nd half. The teams combined to commit 47 fouls and take 51 free throws. Martinsburg has now won 7 in a row to improve to 8-1. Spring Mills had a 4 game winning streak snapped in falling to 8-3.