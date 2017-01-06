Martinsburg Wins Tough One at Hedgesville

6 January 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (01.06) night at the Gilbert B. Miller Center Martinsburg had to rally from a 3-point halftime deficit to score a 42-29 win over Hedgesville. The Eagles led 5-4 after one and 14-11 at the half, but the Bulldogs ralled to take a 26-25 lead after three and outscored Hedgesville 16-4 in the 4th to win by 13. Corey Barnett scored 13 for the Dogs. Jason Plotner paced the Eagles with 11. Hedgesville suffers their first loss falling to 9-1. Martinsburg has won 5 in a row to improve to 6-1.