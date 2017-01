Shepherd Splits Basketball Doubleheader Hosting Fairmont State

20 January 2017 Local Sports

The Shepherd University women’s basketball team scored their 3rd straight win and 4th in 5 games on Thursday (1.19) night at the Butcher Center beating Fairmont State 64-54…

The Rams men’s team battled hard against the #2 team in the nation but ultimately fell against Fairmont State 86-81 snapping a 4 game winning streak…