Shepherd Splits Doubleheader Hosting Concord

28 January 2017 Local Sports

The Shepherd University Rams women’s basketball team suffered a tough los at home on Saturday (1.28) against the Concord Mountain Lions 67-58. Shepherd led by 3 at the half 32-29, but was outscored 28-26 in the 2nd half. That’s just the Rams 3rd loss in the last 8 games.

The Shepherd men’s team scored their 7th win their last 8 games by beating Concord 86-69. AJ Carr led the way with 32 points as the Rams improve to 10-4 in the Mountain East Conference.