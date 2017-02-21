Boys Basketball Sectional Pairing Released

21 February 2017 Local Sports

Seeding for the upcoming AAA Region 2, Section 1 and 2 boy’s basketball tournaments have been released. In Section 1, Martinsburg garnered the top spot with Musselman a close 2nd. Hedgesville is #3 and Spring Mills #4. Opening round games will be played Wednesday, March 1st with the Sectional Title games on Friday, March 3rd.

In Section 2, Washington earned the top seed and a bye into the Championship game. Jefferson is the 2 seed and will host the 3 seed Hampshire in the tournament opener.