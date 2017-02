Martinsburg Falls at Morgantown

21 February 2017 Local Sports

Monday (2.20) night at Morgantown High, the Mohigans used an 18-0 1st half run to help open a 23-point halftime lead, and then held off a late charge by Martinsburg to beat the Bulldogs 64-53. Martinsburg was led by Corey Barnett with 19-points, all in the 2nd half. The Dogs end the regular season at 14-8. Next up is the Sectional Tournament March 1st and 3rd.