Martinsburg Goes 0-3 at the SJIT

4 February 2017 Local Sports

For the first time in 20-years the Martinsburg Bulldogs returned to the Saint James Invitational Tournament near Hagerstown, Maryland. The Dogs were the only public school in the 8-team event, and despite going o-3 they had a very respectable showing. Here’s how it played out…

Thursday, February 2nd…USA Today #5 Montverde Academy topped Martinsburg 103-43. The Dogs were simply overpowered by one of the best teams in the nation…



Friday, February 3rd…National Christian downed Martinsburg 64-56. After falling behind 11-0 in the 1st, the Dogs outscored the Eagles 56-53 the rest of the way…



Saturday, February 3rd…St Vincent Pallotti outlasts Martinsburg 75-67. After leading 40-32 at the half and 50-46 after 3, the Bulldogs had 3 players foul out in the 4th as the Panthers rallied for the win…

