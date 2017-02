Martinsburg Runs by Jefferson with Strong 2nd Half

7 February 2017 Local Sports

On Tuesday (2.07) night at Jefferson, Martinsburg trailed by 10 in the 2nd quarter and by 2 at the half, but the Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 40-17 in the 2nd half to go on for a 63-42 victory. Coery Barnett led Martinsburg with 29 points and Jalen Hesen added 14. The Bulldogs used a 26-5 run from the 3rd quarter into the 4th quarter to pull away. The Dogs are now 11-7. Jefferson is 8-10.