Martinsburg Tops Washington in Boy’s Basketball

14 February 2017 Local Sports

On Monday (2.13) night at the Fieldhouse, Martinsburg celebrated Senior Night and wrapped-up the home portion of their season with a 63-54 win over Washington. The game was tied at 31 at the half, but Martinsburg opened up an 11-point lead early in the 4th and went on for the 9-point victory. Coery Barnett led the Bulldogs with 21-points. Martinsburg is now 13-7. Washington falls to 8-12.