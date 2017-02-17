Second Half Surge Leads Martinsburg Over Spring Mills

17 February 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (2.17) night at Spring Mills the host Cardinals seemed poised to pull the upst with a 27-25 halftime lead over Martinsburg, but the Bulldogs took over in the 2nd half outscoring Spring Mills 50-29 to go on for the 75-56 win. Nine players scored at least 4 points with three in double figures for the Bulldogs, who improve to 14-7. The Cardinals falls to 9-11. Spring Mills will host Washington on Tuesday (2.21) to close out the regular season. Martinsburg has one game left at Morgantown on Monday at 6pm. Our pregame begins at 5:40.