Shepherd Splits Hoops DH with Notre Dame

9 February 2017 Local Sports

In women’s basketball on Thursday (2.09) night at the Butcher Center, Notre Dame College rallied with a 16-4 run to close the game and snatch a 74-71 win over the Shepherd University Rams.

In the men’s game, Shepherd fell behind 28-10 early but rallied to beat Notre Dame 67-60