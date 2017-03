Martinsburg Baseball Game Postponed

21 March 2017 Local Sports

TalkRadio WRNR was planning to open our broadcast season of High School Baseball today with Martinsburg hosting University at 5pm, however, the game has been postponed as University will play at Grafton today. The game at Martinsburg will be made-up later in the season. No date or time has been set. We’ll now open our broadcast schedule next Tuesday, March 28th with Hedgesville at Martinsburg. A tentative broadcast schedule through the regular season is listed below…

2017 Probable High School Baseball Schedule

Tues 3/21 University @ Martinsburg 5:00pm

Tues 3/28 Hedgesville @ Martinsburg 7:00pm

Thur 3/30 Spring Mills @ Musselman 7:00pm

Tues 4/4 Martinsburg @ Jefferson 6:00pm

Thur 4/6 Washington @ Hedgesville 7:00pm

Fri 4/7 Musselman @ Martinsburg 7:00pm

Tues 4/11 Martinsburg @ Spring Mills 7:00pm

Thur 4/13 Jefferson @ Musselman 7:00pm

Fri 4/14 Greenbrier East @ Martinsburg 7:00pm

Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC

Tues 4/18 CH Flowers, MD vs Musselman 12:00pm

Westhill, NY vs Spring Mills 2:30pm

Wed 4/19 JA Holmes, NC vs Hedgesville 2:30pm

Elbridge, NY vs Spring Mills 5:00pm

Thur 4/20 Pigeon Forge, TN vs Jefferson 3:30pm

Waccamaw, SC vs Martinsburg 6:00pm

Fri 4/21 Semifinals TBD

Sat 4/22 Finals TBD

Tues 4/25 Washington @ Martinsburg 7:00pm

Thur 4/27 Jefferson @ Martinsburg 7:00pm

Tues 5/2 Martinsburg @ Musselman 7:00pm

Wed 5/3 Spring Mills @ Martinsburg 7:00pm

Thu 5/4 Musselman @ Hedgesville 7:00pm

May 8-12 Sectional Tournaments TBD

May 22-24 Regional Tournament TBD