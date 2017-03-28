Martinsburg Beats Hedgesville in HS Baseball

In a game that was to be played on Tuesday (3.28) night, the Martinsburg Bulldogs hosted the Hedgesville Eagles on Monday (3.27) night in a Sectional showdown. The game was moved up a day to beat the rain in Tuesday’s forecast. Martinsburg scored 2 runs in the 2nd and 2 more in the 3rd before erupting for 8 runs in the 4th to lead 12-0. Hedgesville scored 5 in the top of the 5th to avoid the mercy rule, but Martinsburg eventually put the Eagles away with a 3-run 6th to win it 15-5. Martinsburg is now 4-2, while Hedgesville is 2-2. Join us again on Thursday (3.30) night at 6:40pm for the pregame with Spring Mills at Musselman.