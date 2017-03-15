Martinsburg Falls in State Quarters

15 March 2017 Local Sports

The Martinsburg Bulldogs got off to a slow start on Wednesday (3.15) morning in their AAA State Quarterfinal Round match-up with University. The early hole proved to deep to dig out of as the Bulldogs fell to the Hwks 58-46. Martinsburg trailed 18-4 after one and 32-21 at the half. They pulled within 6 late, but could not get any closer. Coery Barnett led Dogs with 22 points. Teddy Marshall added 14. Martinsburg finishes their season at 17-9. University is now 24-2 heading into Friday night’s semifinals.