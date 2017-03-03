Martinsburg Holds Off Musselman For Sectional Championship

3 March 2017 Local Sports

Friday (3.03) night at the Martinsburg Fieldhouse the Bulldogs held on to beat Musselman in the West Virginia AAA Region 2, Section 1 Boy’s Basketball Championship game 59-56. Martinsburg led 21-16 at the half, but saw the Applemen pull within 2 at 37-35 heading into the 4th quarter. In the final period Martinsburg went 10-13 from the foul line to hold off a late charge from Musselman and get the 3-point win. Martinsburg is now 15-8 and will host Washington on Tuesday (3.07) in the Regional Finals, while Musselman is 20-4 and will play at Jefferson in Tuesday’s other Regional Final.