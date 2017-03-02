Martinsburg Moves on in Sectional Boy’s Basketball Tournament

2 March 2017 Local Sports

On Wednesday (3.01) night at the Fieldhouse, Martinsburg overcame a slow start and a 2nd half push by Spring Mills to beat the Cardinals 60-47 in the opening round of the AAA Region 2, Section 1 Boy’s Basketball Tournament. Martinsburg led by 6 after the 1st quarter and 16 at the half, but Spring Mills rallied in the 3rd quarter to cut the deficit to 10. The Bulldogs opened the 4th quarter on a 10-1 run and never looked back in improving to 15-8. Spring Mills finishes the season at 9-13.

Next up, Martinsburg will host Musselman for the Sectional Championship. The Applemen (20-3) handled Hedgesville (18-5) in the other Sectional game 61-47. Friday (3.03) night’s title tilt at Martinsburg begins at 7, our pregame at 6:35pm.