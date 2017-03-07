Martinsburg and Musselman Headed Back to Charleston

7 March 2017 Local Sports

On Tuesday (3.07) night the West Virginia AAA Region 2 Boy’s Basketball Finals were held and both Martinsburg and Musselman won to advance to the State Quarterfinal Round in Charleston for a 3rd straight year. Martinsburg had a strong 2nd half to overcome a 2-point halftime deficit (31-29) and beat Washington 77-65, while Musselman won at Jefferson 75-64. Martinsburg will be the #7 seed in the State Tournament field, while Musselman will be the #6 seed. Tournament pairings are listed below.

CLASS AAA STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 15

Game 1: 11:15 a.m. – No. 2 University (23-2) vs. No. 7 Martinsburg (17-8)

Game 2: 7:15 p.m. – No. 1 Capital (21-4) vs. No. 8 Parkersburg South (14-11)

Thursday, March 16

Game 3: 11:15 a.m. – No. 4 Morgantown (19-6) vs. No. 5 George Washington (19-6)

Game 4: 7:15 p.m. – No. 3 Huntington (19-5) vs. No. 6 Musselman (21-4)