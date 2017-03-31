Spring Mills outlasts Musselman in HS Baseball

On Thursday (3.30) night at Applemen Park, the Spring Mills Cardinals fell behind 3-1 after 1 and went down 5-2 going into the 4th before beginning a rally that led to a 16-6 win at Musselman. Spring Mills scored 2 in the 4th, 3 in the 5th, 5 in the 6th and 4 more in the 7th. The victory keeps the Cardinals unbeaten at 6-0, while the Applemen fall to 2-2. Our next broadcast will come your way on Tuesday (4.04), weather permitting, with Martinsburg at Jefferson. Game time is 6. Our pregame at 5:40pm.