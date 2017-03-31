On Air
Jon Stashower Show NBC Sports Coverage.
  Spring Mills outlasts Musselman in HS Baseball
Spring Mills outlasts Musselman in HS Baseball

31 March 2017

On Thursday (3.30) night at Applemen Park, the Spring Mills Cardinals fell behind 3-1 after 1 and went down 5-2 going into the 4th before beginning a rally that led to a 16-6 win at Musselman. Spring Mills scored 2 in the 4th, 3 in the 5th, 5 in the 6th and 4 more in the 7th. The victory keeps the Cardinals unbeaten at 6-0, while the Applemen fall to 2-2. Our next broadcast will come your way on Tuesday (4.04), weather permitting, with Martinsburg at Jefferson. Game time is 6. Our pregame at 5:40pm.