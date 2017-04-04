Cross Pitches Cougars Past Martinsburg

4 April 2017 Local Sports

On Tuesday (4.04) night at Sager Field, Austin Cross fired a complete game 4-hitter allowing just an unearned run on 4 hits with 9 strikeouts as Jefferson defeated Martinsburg 5-1.

Jefferson plated 3 in the first and built a 5-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored in the 6th. Jefferson improves to 8-1 with the win. Martinsburg is 4-6 with the loss. Our next scheduled broadcast is Thursday (4.06) with Washington at Hedgesville at 7pm. We’ll also cover Musselman at Martinsburg on Friday (4.07) at 7pm. Our pregame both nights begins at 6:40pm.