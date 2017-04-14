Martinsburg Rallies Past Greenbrier East

On Air
14 April 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (4.14) afternoon at PO Faulkner Park, the Martinsburg Bulldogs trailed the Greenbrier East Spartans 3-2, before scoring 4 runs in the 5th and 3 more in the 6th to go on for the 9-4 win. Kyle Farmer threw 6 solid innings giving up just 3 runs for the wins. Martinsburg pounded out 12 hits. The Dogs are now 8-8 heading to Myrtle Beach, SC next week for the Mingo Bay Classic. We’ll be there as well to bring you 2-games each day involving EPAC teams.