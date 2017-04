Martinsburg Strikes Out Cancer, Shuts Out Musselman

11 April 2017 Local Sports

It was Strike Out Cancer Night at P.O. Faulkner Park on Friday (4.07) culminating a week of activities to help raise money for Relay for Life. On the cold, windy night…Bulldogs starter Kyle Farmer somehow stayed warm firing a 3-hit shutout as Mrtinsburg beat Musselman 10-0. Farmer also added 3-hits and 2 RBI as the Bulldogs pounded out 16 hits in the win.