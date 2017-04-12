Spring Mills Blanks Martinsburg

12 April 2017 Local Sports

On Tuesday (4.11) night at Spring Mills the Cardinals used a 9-run 2nd inning and strong pitching from Josh Kerns to blow by Martinsburg 12-0. Kerns allowed just 1-hit in 5-innings with 1-walk and 8-strikeouts. He added 2-hits and 2-RBI at the plate. Spring Mills pounded out 10-hits and took advantage of 5 Martinsburg errors. The Cardinals are 9-6 with the win, while Martinsburg falls to 7-7 with the loss. Our next broadcast will be Friday night at PO Faulkner Park as Martinsburg hosts Greenbrier East at 7pm. Our pregame at 6:40.