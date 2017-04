Washington Uses Hot Start to Beat Martinsburg

27 April 2017 Local Sports

On Wednesday (4.26) night at PO Faulkner Park, visiting Washington plated 7 runs in the first two innings and held off Martinsburg for an 8-5 win. The Patriots plated 3 in the 1st and 4 in the 2nd to grab the early lead. The Dogs responded with 3 in the 4th and added single runs in the 6th and 7th, but it wasn’t enough.