Hedgesville Stuns Spring Mills in Sectional Tournament

10 May 2017 Local Sports

On Tuesday (5.09) night at Hedgesville, the Eagles rallied with 4-runs in the 7th to score a walk-off 5-4 win over Spring Mills in the winners bracket of the AAA Region 2, Section 1 Baseball Tournament. Andrew Berry had the game tying 3-run double before scoring the game winning run on Brady Weaver’s 2nd RBI double of the night. With the win Hedgesville will now host the Sectional Championship game scheduled for Thursday night at 7. Spring Mills will face elimination today when they host Musselman. The Applemen ended Martinsburg’s season on Tuesday with a 3-2 win to stay alive. Tonight’s (5.10) game is at 7pm with our pregame at 6:40. We’ll also have scoring updates from Jefferson hosting Hampshire. The Cougars were upset by Washington last night 3-0.