Hedgesville Wins Sectional Championship

12 May 2017 Local Sports

The Hedgesville Eagles scored 5 runs in the 1st inning on Friday (5.12) night and never looked back in beating Musselman 9-3 to in the AAA Region 2, Section 1 Championship. The Applemen closed within 6-3 before Hedgesville plated 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th to pull away. Chase Delauter worked 6 strong innings to get the win. Hedgesville will now play at either Washington or Jefferson in the Regional Finals. The Patriots play at Jefferson in the Section 2 Championship game on Monday evening at 6pm. Our pregame begins at 5:40.