Mussleman Walks By Spring Mills in Sectional Baseball

11 May 2017 Local Sports

On Wednesday (5.10) night at Spring Mills, Musselman batters drew 9 walks, took 6 hit-by-pitch and delivered 6 key hits to score double-digit runs for just the second time this season in a 15-3 win over the Cardinals. The victory keeps the Applemen alive as they will now play at Hedgesville for the AAA Region2, Section 1 Championship. In Section 2, Jefferson eliminated Hampshire 17-0 and will now host Washington in the Championship game. We’ll have scoring updates from that contest as we bring you live coverage of the Eagles/Applemen game.