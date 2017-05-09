Spring Mills Tops Martinsburg In Sectional Opener

9 May 2017 Local Sports

On Monday (5.08) night at Spring Mills, the Cardinals used a 6-run 2nd to take control in a 12-2 win over Martinsburg in the opener of the AAA Region 2, Section 1 Tournament. Spring Mills pounded out 14 hits while Colby Werry went 6 strong innings for the win.

Elsewhere, Hedgesville beat Musselman 11-1. In Section 2, Washington topped Hampshire 12-8.

Today (5.09) we’ll have the call of the Spring Mills at Hedgesville game with scoring updates from Musselman at Martinsburg and Washington at Hedgesville. All 3 games begin at 7pm. Our pregame at 6:40pm.