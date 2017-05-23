Washington Takes the Regionals Game One

On Air
On Tuesday (5.23) afternoon at Davidson Field in Charles Town the Washington Patriots plated 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th on just one-hit and took game one of the AAA Region 2 Finals beating the Hedgesville Eagles 4-1. The Eagles struck first scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the 5th, but Washington answered in the bottom of the frame with 2 runs scoring on wild pitches and the other two on Cameron Pines 2 RBI triple. The Patriots could wrap-up the Regional Title at Hedgesville on Wednesday night, or the Eagles could force a decisive game 3 back at Washington on Thursday. Wednesday’s game time is 7:15pm at Eagle Field. Our pregame at 6:50.