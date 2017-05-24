Washington Wins the Region 2 Title

The Washington Patriots claimed the program’s 2nd AAA Region 2 Baseball Championship on Wednesday (5.24) night with a 16-2 win at Hedgesville. The Patriots plated 3 in the 1st and 5 in the 2nd to open an 8-1 lead. Their final 8 runs all came in the top of the 6th. Nathan Kerr pitched a complete 6 innings with 10 strikeouts for the win. Washington will now play in the State Semifinals next Friday (6.02) at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.