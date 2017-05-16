Washington Wins Sectional Baseball Championship

The Washington Patriots claimed the AAA Region 2, Section 2 Championship on Monday (5.15) night with a 5-2 win at Jefferson. It marked the second win in a week for the Patriots over the Cougars. Washington scored 3 runs in the 5th to over come a 2-1 deficit and added an insurance run in the 6th. Washington will now host Hedgesville in the opener of the best of 3 Region 2 Finals on Tuesday, May 23rd at 4:30pm. Our pregame begins at 4:10pm.