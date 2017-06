Jefferson Advances to District Tournament

28 June 2017 Local Sports

Jefferson made it 3-straight wins to claim the loser’s bracket championship game on Tuesday (6.27) night at Hedgesville holding off South Berkeley 6-5 at the WV District 6 10-12 year old Little League All Star Tournament. The game was tied at 3after 2-innings, before Jefferson took a 6-3 lead. South Berkeley chipped away, getting within a run before a double-play ended the game.