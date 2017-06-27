Jefferson Rolls into Loser’s Bracket Championship Game

On Monday (6.26) night, the Jefferson County All Stars kept their hot bats going in a 15-2 win over host Hedgesville in the WV District 6, Area 1 10-12 year old Little League All Star Tournament. Winners of 2 in a row after an opening loss, Jefferson will now play South Berkeley in the loser’s bracket championship game Tuesday (6.27) night at 6. Our pregame begins at 5:45pm on FM 106.5, AM 740, talkradiowrnr.com and the TalkRadio WRNR app.