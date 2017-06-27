On Air
Morning Fuel News, sports and weather.
Home

Your Source For Local News, Talk and Sports in the Eastern Panhandle

  • Home
  • Jefferson Rolls into Loser’s Bracket Championship Game
Local Sports

Jefferson Rolls into Loser’s Bracket Championship Game

27 June 2017 Local Sports

On Monday (6.26) night, the Jefferson County All Stars kept their hot bats going in a 15-2 win over host Hedgesville in the WV District 6, Area 1 10-12 year old Little League All Star Tournament. Winners of 2 in a row after an opening loss, Jefferson will now play South Berkeley in the loser’s bracket championship game Tuesday (6.27) night at 6. Our pregame begins at 5:45pm on FM 106.5, AM 740, talkradiowrnr.com and the TalkRadio WRNR app.