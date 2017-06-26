Jefferson Stays Alive, Martinsburg Advances to District Play

26 June 2017 Local Sports

On Sunday (6.25) evening at Hedgesville, Jefferson County stayed alive in the WV District 6, Area 1 10-12 year old Little League All-Star Tournament with a 14-1 win over Morgan County in game 1 of a DH.

In the nightcap, Martinsburg claimed the Winner’s Bracket Championship and a trip to the District 6 Tournament witha 17-6 win over South Berkeley. Martinsburg will play Bi-State for a trip to the State Tournament on Saturday, July 8th at 7:30pm in Romney.

On Monday, Jefferson and Hedgesville will meet in an elimination game. First pitch at 6pm. Our pregame at 5:45 on FM 106.5, AM 740, talkradiowrnr.com and the TalkRadio WRNR app.