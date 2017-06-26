On Air
Local Sports

Jefferson Stays Alive, Martinsburg Advances to District Play

26 June 2017 Local Sports

On Sunday (6.25) evening at Hedgesville, Jefferson County stayed alive in the WV District 6, Area 1 10-12 year old Little League All-Star Tournament with a 14-1 win over Morgan County in game 1 of a DH.

In the nightcap, Martinsburg claimed the Winner’s Bracket Championship and a trip to the District 6 Tournament witha 17-6 win over South Berkeley. Martinsburg will play Bi-State for a trip to the State Tournament on Saturday, July 8th at 7:30pm in Romney.

On Monday, Jefferson and Hedgesville will meet in an elimination game. First pitch at 6pm. Our pregame at 5:45 on FM 106.5, AM 740, talkradiowrnr.com and the TalkRadio WRNR app.