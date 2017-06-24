On Air
Martinsburg Wins Little League All Star Opener

24 June 2017

On Friday (6.23) night at Hedgesville, Martinsburg road strong hitting and a solid relief effort from Joseph Paulson to knock off Jefferson 16-10 in the opener of the 10-12 year old Little League All Star Tournament. Martinsburg trailed 7-6 after 2 innings, but Paulson came on to shut down Jefferson allowing only 3 runs over 4 innings to get the win. He added 5 strikeouts without a walk. Martinsburg pounded out 14 hits. Chris Calico and Reilly Bubb had three hits each. Bubb drove in 4 including a 2-run home run. Martinsburg will now play Hedgesville at 7:30pm on Saturday (6.24) in a winner’s bracket showdown. Jefferson will face elimination on Sunday evening at 5pm.
Saturday’s schedule starts with South Berkeley vs Morgan County at 5pm. Our pregame of the DH begins at 4:45 on FM 106.5, AM 740, talkradiowrnr.com and through the TalkRadio WRNR app on your mobile device.