South Berkeley Blanks Morgan County, Martinsburg Tops Hedgesville

25 June 2017 Local Sports

In the opener of a DH on Saturday (6.24) night at Hedgesville in the WV District 6, Area 1 10-12 year old Little League All Star Tournament, South Berkeley scored two runs in the bottom of the first and got great pitching from Kobe Moneypenny to shut out Morgan County 2-0. Logan Moon had a key RBI double in the first. Moneypenny worked 4 shutout innings allowing only 1-hit while striking out 5.

In the nightcap, Martinsburg defeated Hedgesville 7-3. DJ Triggs pitched 4.2 innings allowing 1-run on 3-hits with 6-strikeouts. Ty Dunkin hit a solo home run and Michael Lupis added a 3-run blast. Michael Nichols plated all 3 Hedgesville runs with a solo home run and a 2-run shot. Hedgesville will play in the loser’s bracket on Monday (6.26) at 6pm. Martinsburg will face South Berkeley for the winner’s bracket championship on Sunday (6.25) night at 7:30pm. Game one of the DH will feature a loser’s bracket match-up between Morgan County and Jefferson at 5pm. Our pregame coverage begins at 4:45 here on FM 106.5, AM 740, talkradiowrnr.com and the TalkRadio WRNR app on any mobile device.