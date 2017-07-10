Martinsburg Advances, Jefferson Falls in District 6 Tournament

10 July 2017 Local Sports

On Saturday (7.8) and Sunday (7.09) at the 10-12 year old District 6 Little League All Star Tournament, Martinsburg claimed the District Title, while Jefferson was eliminated. In Saturday’s opener, Grant County rallied from a 7-1 deficit to take an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the 5th. Jefferson answered with a run to tie it in the top of the 6th, but in the bottom of the inning Grant County got a walk-off RBI single for the 9-8 victory.

Saturday’s nightcap was postponed in the top of the 2nd by a power outage, and then suspended in the bottom of the 2nd when a second power outage stopped play. Martinsburg led 1-0 at that point, but Bi-State had runners at 1st and 2nd with just 1-out.

The game was resumed on Sunday, and Bi-State scored immediately to tie the game at 1. Martinsburg responded with the next 12-runs (including a 5-run 4th and 6-run 5th) to take a 13-1 lead. After Bi-State put up 5 in the bottom of the 5th, Martinsburg closed it out with a strong 6th inning for the 15-6 victory. Martinsburg now advances to the State Tournament at Tygarts Valley beginning July 22nd. Follow the action here on FM 106.5, AM 740, talkradiowrnr.com and the TalkRadio WRNR app.