Martinsburg Little League All-Star State Tournament Broadcasts

26 July 2017 Local Sports

Here are the broadcasts of the Martinsburg games from the 10-12 year old Little League State All Star Tournament in Huttonsville. Martinsburg won it’s opener against Bridgeport 5-2, dorpped game 2 against St Albans 12-3 and lost a heartbreaker in a great game 3 versus Shinnston 4-2.