The Mountaineers Are Coming to TalkRadio WRNR

27 July 2017 Local Sports

TalkRadio WRNR is proud to announce that we have reached agreement with IMG College for exclusive area radio broadcast rights to the West Virginia University Mountaineers. We’ll carry football, men’s basketball, select baseball games and the in-season coaches shows with Dana Holgerson and Bob HUggins. “We’re thrilled to welcome West Virginia University football and basketball broadcasts to WRNR,” said Mike Hornby, WRNR President/General Manager. “We look forward to our new partnership with IMG College and West Viringia University.”

WVU football and basketball broadcasts join our sports lineup that already includes play-by-play of Martinsburg High School, the Washington Nationals, the Washington Redskins, the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals.

The Mountaineers open the football season on Sunday, September 3rd in Landover, Maryland, against an old rival in Virginia Tech. Kickoff is at 7:30pm.