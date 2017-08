It’s MILLER TIME

29 August 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Tuesday, August 29th edition of Miller Time with Sports Director Matt Miller. He was joined by Matt Crawford to talk with Spring Mills football ch Derek Munson, Shepherd Rams OL Lavonte Hights, Shepherd Rams DE Myles Humphrey and WVU TE & FB Elijah Wellman. Miller Time will take Wednesday off for Washington nationals baseball, but we’ll be back on the air from 5-tyo-6pm on Thursday.