It’s MILLER TIME

31 August 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Thursday, August 31st edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller was joined by Matt Crawford talking High School, College and NFL football. Guests included Musselman coach Brian Thomas, Hedgesville coach Joey Yurish, Washington coach Glenn Simpson, Jefferson coach Craig Hunter and Martinsburg David Walker. Miller Time will be live at Cobourn Field on Friday night ahead of the Martinsburg hsoting Eastern, DC football game. Miller Time is at 5, the official pregame at 6 and the kick-off at 7pm on FM 106.5, AM 740, Comcast Cable Channel 10, talkradiowrnr.com and the TalkRadio WRNR app.