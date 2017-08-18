It’s MILLER TIME

18 August 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Friday, August 18th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller was at Cobourn Field for the Martinsburg football scrimmage with Patrick Henry. After hearing from Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden in the opening segment, Matt and Mike Jacobs talked Bulldogs football one wee from the season opener. Tune in again Monday from 5-6pm for more Miller Time, and join us Friday, August 25th as Martinsburg visits Loudoun Valley, VA with Miller Time at 5pm, the official pregame at 6pm and the kickoff at 7pm on FM 106.5, AM 740, Comcast Cable Channel 10, www.talkradiowrnr.com and the TalkRadio WRNR app!!