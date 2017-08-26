Martinsburg Wins Season Opener

26 August 2017 Local Sports

On Friday (8.25) night in Purcellville, VA, the Martinsburg Bulldogs rolled to a 42-14 win at Loudoun Valley to open the 2017 season. The Bulldogs scored on all 6 first half possessions and held the Vikings to less than 20 total yards in opening a 42-0 halftime lead. The second half got sloppy with 3-turnovers and Loudoun Valley scoring on a pass and a run. Martinsburg will play their home opener pn Friday (9.01) hosting Eastern, DC. We’ll be on the air at 5pm with Miller Time, followed by the pregame at 6pm and the kick-off at 7pm.

In other action Musselman rolled over Spring Mills 39-8, while Jefferson dropped a 52-13 decision against Millbrook, VA. On Thursday night, Hedgesville wn at Washington 43-6.