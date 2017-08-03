TalkRadio WRNR Preparing for Martinsburg Football Season

3 August 2017 Local Sports

As the defending AAA State Champion Martinsburg football team goes through training camp for the upcoming 2017 season, so too the TalkRadio WRNR broadcast team is getting ready for our 33rd year calling the games. Matt Miller is back for a 25th season doing play-by-play with, the coach, Mike Jacobs handling color commentary for an 18th season and Jason Colerick on the Bulldogs sidelines for his 10th year overall. Once again George Pavlik will be in studio engineering the broadcasts and hosting the halftime and postgame scoreboard shows. Leading up to the kickoff we’ll have a 55-minute pregame show following local news and weather, and following the games Jason will talk with Coach David Walker and a few key players. Be sure to join us each week through one of our five outlets…FM 106.5, AM 740, Comcast Cable Channel 10, talkradiowrnr.com and the TalkRadio WRNR app on any mobile device. Here’s the Bulldogs 2017 sechedule…

08/25/17 7:00PM A – LOUDOUN VALLEY,VA H.S.

09/01/17 7:00PM H – EASTERN, DC H.S.

09/08/17 7:00PM H – LIBERTY CHRISTIAN, VA HS

09/15/17 7:00PM H – SPRING MILLS HIGH SCHOOL

09/22/17 7:00PM H – MORGANTOWN

09/29/17 7:00PM H – WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

10/06/17 7:00PM A – SHERANDO, VA H.S.

10/13/17 7:00PM A – HEDGESVILLE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

10/20/17 7:00PM H – JEFFERSON

10/27/17 7:00PM A – MUSSELMAN

11/03/17 OPEN