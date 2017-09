Eastern Panhandle Talk with Rob and Dave

21 September 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Thursday, September 21st edition of Eastern Panhandle Talk with Rob and Dave. Matt Miller sat in for Rob Mario, while Bill Stubblefield and Joe Ferretti sat in for David Welch. Guests included Deputy Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools Don Dellinger and discussing September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Dr Rohit Gulati, Dr John Riordan and Dr Terrance Reidy.