It’s MILLER TIME

7 September 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Thursday, September 7th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller was joined by Matt Crawford. Guests included Martinsburg football ch David Walker, Musselman football ch Brian Thomas, Special Nationals Correspondent David Welch, Hedgesville football ch Joey Yurish, Spring Mills football ch Derek Munson, Jefferson football ch Craig Hunter and Washiongton football ch Glenn Simpson. Join us Friday night at 5 “live” from Cobourn Field for Miller Time leading up to the official pregame show at 6pm and the kickoff at 7pm as Martinsburg hosts Liberty Christian, VA.