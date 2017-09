It’s MILLER TIME

11 September 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Monday, September 11th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller, along with Matt Crawford, talked high school football with Martinsburg ch David Walker, college football with WVU Mountaineers OC Jake Spavital and QB Will Grier, and NFL football with Washington Redskins ch Jay Gruden and QB Kirk Cousins. Catch Miller Time weekdays from 5-to-6pm on TalkRadio WRNR.