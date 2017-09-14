It’s MILLER TIME

14 September 2017 Local Sports

Here’s the Thursday, September 14th edition of Miller Time. Sports Director Matt Miller and Matt Crawford talked with Martinsburg band director John Carper, Martinsburg football ch David Walker, Spring Mills football ch Derek Munson, Jefferson football ch Craig Hunter and Washington football ch Glenn Simpson. Catch Miller Time Friday (9.15) at 5pm “live” from Cobourn Field ahead of the “official” pregame show at 6 and the 7pm kick-off with Martinsburg hosting Spring Mills.